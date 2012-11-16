McKirahan siblings to be inducted into Benjamin Logan Hall of Fame

JAYME

Jayme McKirahan-Hefner and her brother Landon McKirahan will be inducted into the Benjamin Logan Hall of Fame tonight during the home boys basketball game against Greenon.

The two will be honored at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

McKirahan-Hefner graduated in 2007. She amassed 12 varsity letters during her athletic career.

In volleyball, she was a two-time first-team all-District 9 selection, a three-time first-team all-Central Buckeye Conference pick and a three-time Bellefontaine Examiner all-area choice.

She was selected for the District 9 all-star game and had the team’s highest kill percentage as a senior. She was part of two conference championship squads.

On the softball diamond, McKirahan-Hefner was selected to the all-Southwest District first team twice. She was a two-time first-team CBC selection and two-time all-area pick.

