Local teams prepare for state duals

The OHSAA state duals have slowly turned into the second edition of the Logan County tri-meet. While our local teams battle annually against each other early in the season, several of them meet again during the opening round of the state duals.

It is just the fifth year for the OHSAA state duals, which consist of eight regions in each of the three divisions. Each region is then broken up into sub-regions.

In order to compete, teams must fill at least seven of the 14 weight classes or they can simply choose not to participate. Therefore, some of our area teams will not be competing. However, those that do often see each other again for a late season battle.

The state duals were reintroduced to help raise interest in the team aspect of wrestling. It is slowly working. To advance is often considered a milestone for many programs.

HITTING THE MAT, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!