Current surges to top of Raiders’ scoring list

Standout junior guard becomes Ben Logan’s career points leader

Nikki Current has well over 30 more games remaining in her prep career, but she has already set the scoring standard for Benjamin Logan basketball.

Benjamin Logan’s Nikki Current goes up for two of her 24 points in Wednesday’s home game against Northwestern. Current became the Raiders’ all-time scoring leader late in the first half. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

A junior guard, Current became the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer Wednesday in her team’s 52-36 victory over visiting Northwestern.

“It is always an honor to get something like this, but I would not have been able to do it without my teammates,” said Current. “It kind of snuck up on me because I never really thought it was something I could get.”

Current came into the game needing 18 points to break the previous record of 1,296 set by Ashley Cummins in 2004.

Current needed less than two quarters to get there, eclipsing the mark late in the second period. She had 20 points in the first half and finished with 24 to up her career total to 1,303 points.

“I could not be more proud of Nikki,” said Ben Logan head coach Donnie Sosby. “She works extremely hard and she deserves everything she gets. Having a player like Nikki makes my job as a coach a lot easier.”

