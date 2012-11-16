Bellefontaine looks to stay perfect in CBC play

Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has yet to lose a Central Buckeye Conference game this season and hopes to keep it that way Friday at Springfield Shawnee.

The Chiefs (10-2 overall, 6-0 in the CBC) beat the Braves 58-39 in the earlier matchup this season.

Bellefontaine currently holds a one-game lead over Urbana and a two-game cushion over Shawnee (5-8, 4-2) in the CBC Kenton Trail division standings.

After a rough start, the Braves have rebounded to win four of their last five games.

“Coach (Chris) McGuire does things year in and year out the same way,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “They will be tough defensively and battle on the boards and attack on the offensive end. He doesn’t seem to deviate from that style of play. They are playing better now than when we saw them the first time.”

