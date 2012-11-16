Pirates searching for a spark entering matchup vs. W-Goshen

As Riverside enters the second half of their season, head coach Seth Bodenmiller wants to see a fire lit under his team.

A fitting way to ignite that spark comes with a rivalry game Friday at home against Waynesfield-Goshen.

“Waynesfield is sort of in the same position we are,” said RHS head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “They’ve had some close games like us. I expect them to come ready to play on Friday.”

The Tigers (1-14 overall, 1-2 in the Northwest Central Conference) have lost five straight since picking up their only win of the season, a 68-63 victory over Ridgemont on Dec. 16.

