Chiefs bounce back with win over Monarchs

Coming off its first loss in 10 games, Bellefontaine relied on what has been its backbone all season Tuesday against Marysville.

Bellefontaine’s Dawsin Tillman puts up a shot during Tuesday’s home game against Marysville. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs once again used tough defensive effort to set the tone for a win, beating the visiting Monarchs 55-39 in a non-league boys basketball game.

It was the third straight game Bellefontaine held its opponent in the 30s.

“We didn’t have the best practice (Monday), so we knew we had to come out and give it our best tonight,” said BHS sophomore point guard Jack Clement after scoring 16 points. “I think the heart we have as a team presented itself tonight.”

