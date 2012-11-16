Tigers’ defense rattles Riverside

Very little time was wasted by West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team Tuesday as it delivered one of its most complete games of the season.

West Liberty-Salem’s Tyler Louden (4) defends against Riverside’s Trey Helmlinger (5) during the first half of their game Tuesday in DeGraff. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers overpowered host Riverside after a brief tussle at the start of the first quarter and quickly ran away with a 55-35 non-league victory.

“It was very clear that when we were the more aggressive and physical team we could do what we wanted,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “Give Riverside credit, they had a nice spurt in the third quarter and cut our lead down. We had to call a timeout, regroup and when we came back out we imposed our will.”

Riverside matched WL-Salem 9-9 over the first five minutes of the opening quarter. The momentum quickly swung toward the Tigers’ bench as Kannon Stillings fueled an 11-0 run to end the period.

