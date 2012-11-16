Bellefontaine swimmers sweep home meet

Bellefontaine’s boys and girls swim teams each finished first in a home meet at the Hilliker YMCA on Tuesday.

Bellefontaine’s Zoe Price competes in a meet at the Hilliker YMCA on Tuesday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chieftain girls rolled to their first-place effort with 91 points. Benjamin Logan was second with 47 points, Indian Lake took third with nine points, Beechcroft had eight points for fourth and Graham had six points for fifth.

In the boys meet, Bellefontaine led the way with 60 points. Indian Lake was second with 44 points and Graham and Ben Logan tied for third with 12 points.

Sparking the Lady Chiefs were three relay victories. Placing first were the 200 medley relay team of Molly Schulz, Lauran Barthauer, Zoe Price and Shelby Raney (2:15.85), the 200 freestyle relay team of Emily Fulmer, Price, Shelby Starkey and Amy Fulmer (1:48.03) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Emily Fulmer, Molly Schulz, Starkey and Amy Fulmer (4:01.91).

