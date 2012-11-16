Tigers get hot from outside late to finish off Indian Lake

The patience to weather an early storm paid dividends for West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team on Monday.

West Liberty-Salem’s Laine Godwin (2) puts up a shot against Indian Lake’s Kelson Stidam as her teammate’s Katelyn Hogan (3) and Mollie Swygart (15) look on during the second half of Monday’s game at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

An improved Indian Lake squad put up an early fight and forced the Tigers to use some potent shooting and strong second-half defense to earn a 52-33 non-league victory.

“The second half we played really well,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “We started stopping their dribble penetration and limited them to one shot. Offensively, we were patient and got some good looks.”

It was a 9-9 game after the opening quarter, but WL-Salem (13-1) grabbed the momentum in the second quarter by outscoring the Lakers 15-3. That surge put the Tigers up 24-12 at halftime.

“We knew we’d bring the energy, but we had to play with discipline, too,” said IL head coach Nick Tucci. “We did an excellent job handling their defensive pressure in the first half. We didn’t force anything. We are getting better each and every time we get out on the court.”

“Early on we didn’t do a good job on the boards getting rebounds and putbacks,” said McIntosh. “In the second quarter we picked up the pace and the defensive pressure.”

