Stingy Chiefs lock down Arrows, 45-30

NEW CARLISLE — Jason Calton wants suffocating defense to be the calling card for his Bellefontaine boys basketball program.

Bellefontaine’s Nicklaus Lyons works to get around Tecumseh’s Reid Hale during their game Friday in New Carlisle. (PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

While play on the offensive end was a little inconsistent for his liking, the Chieftain head coach was happy with the overall result after his team handcuffed host Tecumseh here Friday for a 45-30 victory.

The Chiefs held Tecumseh to 10 points in the first half and only three in the fourth quarter to prevent the Arrows from making a late run.

“Defense was the key for us tonight,” said Bellefontaine senior guard Dawsin Tillman. “Holding them to three points in the fourth quarter was big. They didn’t score until about 30 seconds left, so that was really huge.”

