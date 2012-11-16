Raiders go 1-1 in home meet

Benjamin Logan’s wrestling team went 1-1 in a super tri-meet at home Thursday against Celina, Oakwood and Miami East.

Benjamin Logan’s Mason Straker holds down his opponent from Celina during their 160-pound match Thursday at Benjamin Logan Middle School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders fell to Celina 42-35 in the opening dual and then defeated Oakwood 37-33 in the second dual.

“We definitely wrestled a lot better than we did last weekend at Troy,” said Ben Logan head coach Kyle Seeley. “We still have a lot to work on as far as specific positions, but we did improve from the last time we wrestled. Hopefully, we can build on that for next week.”

