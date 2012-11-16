3 former Lakers compete in Division II national duals

Creating opportunities for kids to get a college education is one of the many positives of high school sports.

Indian Lake’s wrestling program has had plenty of success on the mat and getting athletes to the next level.

It was a unique setting last weekend when three former Lakers were all competing at the NCAA Division II National Duals in Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Reyse Wallbrown and Heath Lange, both 2014 Indian Lake graduates, and 2010 graduate Kevin Christman were in action.

HITTING THE MAT, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!