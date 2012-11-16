Chiefs face two long road trips this weekend

Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has handled just about every challenge thrown its way so far this season. The Chiefs will now try to tackle the challenge of playing on consecutive nights for the first time.

The Chiefs face back-to-back road games at Tecumseh on Friday and at Vandalia-Butler on Saturday.

“We always try to focus on one game at a time, but we are aware that we have a challenge this weekend with two road games on back-to-back nights,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We will have to make sure we come back in focused Saturday morning for our walk through and keep our legs fresh.”

