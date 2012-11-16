Lakers looking to right the ship vs. Mad River-leading Warriors

After a string of unwelcome results, Indian Lake’s boys basketball team is ready to get back to their winning ways.

The Lakers will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid Friday when they host Northwestern in a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division game.

Indian Lake started the season with a 6-2 record before losing its last three games, including a 75-70 loss to state-ranked Fairlawn and a 74-73 overtime loss to Tecumseh.

“We are not doing anything much different,” said IL head coach David Starr. “This team is hungry. The ball didn’t bounce our way in the last two games and both were close games. I can say without hesitation that we will be ready to play on Friday night.”

It will take a maximum effort from the Lakers (6-5, 3-2) on Friday to topple a talented Warriors team (9-2, 5-0) that has won nine straight.

“I want them to just cut loose and play the game of basketball,” said Starr. “Believe in yourself and do not worry about making a mistake. I believe in them, the coaching staff believes in them and this school and community believes in them. If we play with that mindset, we will have success.”

