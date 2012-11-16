Ben Logan flusters Gophers for 70-48 win

Ridgemont struggled to break through Benjamin Logan’s full-court pressure on Wednesday and the result was a lopsided win for the Raiders.

Benjamin Logan’s Darian Rockhold, left, pulls the ball away from Ridgemont’s Sydney Totten during Wednesday’s game at Ben Logan.

(EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Ben Logan recorded 19 steals en route to a 70-48 victory over the visiting Gophers in a non-league girls basketball game.

“Everything starts with our defense,” said Ben Logan head coach Donnie Sosby. “Our defense gets us going. When we can put pressure on teams and get turnovers, it gives our offense a big spark.”

The win was the fifth in a row for the Raiders (9-4).

“We are having some other girls step up and that is big,” said Sosby. “The girls distributed the ball well tonight and we are getting scoring from different places.”

The Gophers (9-5) have enjoyed a nice turnaround this season, but were unable to slow down an athletic Ben Logan team.

The Raiders sprinted to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and the game was never close.

Ben Logan led 40-22 at halftime and 54-36 after three quarters.

“We had a couple of lapses that we need to clean up if we want to be successful in the tournament, but overall it was a good effort,” said Sosby.

Ben Logan junior standout Nikki Current scored a game-high 27 points. She was helped by Savannah Pavoni’s 16 points and Darian Rockhold’s 11 points. Hayley Boysel chipped in with seven points.

Read complete story Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!