Defense ignites Chiefs’ 51-point rout of Knights
- Written by MATT HAMMOND
Bellefontaine’s best offense on Tuesday came from its defense.
Bellefontaine’s Javon Warner drives to the basket for a layup during the second half of Tuesday’s home game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)
The Chiefs got off to a slow start against underdog Greenon, but used its defense to create easy points on the offensive end to run away for an 82-31 victory over the visiting Knights.
Bellefontaine improves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central Buckeye Conference, while the Knights drop to 1-9, 0-5.
The Chiefs forced Greenon into 24 turnovers and many of those turned into layups on the offensive end.
Greenon hung around early, with Bellefontaine leading 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.
However, the Knights started to cave to the Chiefs’ defensive pressure in the second period.
