Defense ignites Chiefs’ 51-point rout of Knights

Bellefontaine’s best offense on Tuesday came from its defense.

Bellefontaine’s Javon Warner drives to the basket for a layup during the second half of Tuesday’s home game against Greenon. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs got off to a slow start against underdog Greenon, but used its defense to create easy points on the offensive end to run away for an 82-31 victory over the visiting Knights.

Bellefontaine improves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central Buckeye Conference, while the Knights drop to 1-9, 0-5.

The Chiefs forced Greenon into 24 turnovers and many of those turned into layups on the offensive end.

Greenon hung around early, with Bellefontaine leading 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Knights started to cave to the Chiefs’ defensive pressure in the second period.

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!