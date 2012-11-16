Tigers jump on Cedarville early to grab OHC victory

Three quarters of pressure were enough to cause visiting Cedarville to fold Tuesday against a relentless West Liberty-Salem squad.

West Liberty-Salem’s Adam Schultz drives to the basket against a Cedarville defender during the second half of Tuesday’s game. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The host Tigers used a stellar defensive effort and sharp shooting on the other end of the court to win their fourth straight in a 53-41 Ohio Heritage Conference victory.

“I was impressed defensively,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We wanted to hold them to 40 points and we did that. We were also solid rebounding the ball.

“The last four minutes we threw the ball away, though, and were not sharp. That’s not to take away from what we did, though. We still enforced our will for most of the game.”

