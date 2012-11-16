'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area football team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alex Jacobs, Indian Lake

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brandon Henderson, Indian Lake

Senior QB Alex Jacobs ignited an explosive Indian Lake offense to a record-setting and historic campaign this fall. Jacobs repeated as the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division offensive player of the year and was a second-team all-Southwest District selection. The senior finished the regular season second in the CBC in passing and ended the entire season completing 116-of-201 passes for 1,895 yards. He had 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Jacobs led the CBC in rushing during the regular season and capped the 12-game season with 1,387 yards and 19 touchdowns on 134 carries.

Senior Brandon Henderson was the best player on the area’s best defense this fall. A linebacker, Henderson was selected as the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River defensive player of the year, was a first-team all-district selection and a second-team Division IV all-Ohio choice. Henderson piled up 96 tackles during the regular season, including 33 solo stops. He also forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and had two sacks. He anchored a defense that allowed just an average of 9.1 points per game and helped the program earn its first ever undefeated regular season.

