Chiefs put freeze on IndianLake

Gritty defense sends BHS to 24-point victory

Bellefontaine’s Trey Stahler drives to the basket against Indian Lake’s Bryce Ramsey during their game Friday at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Bellefontaine loosened up Indian Lake’s defense with some hot outside shooting in the first half and then went to work inside in the second half for a commanding win Friday night.

The Chiefs led by nine points at halftime and added to their cushion throughout the second half to roll to a 62-38 victory over the visiting Lakers in a non-league boys basketball game.

“Our goal was to win the battle inside the three-point line,” said Indian Lake head coach David Starr. “We forced them to make some outside shots and to their credit, they hit a couple of threes early in the game and that gave them confidence. We just did not play with the type of aggressiveness we needed to tonight and they took advantage of it.”

