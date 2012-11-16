Lady Chiefs thrive at foul line in crunch time to fend off Indian Lake

Indian Lake’s girls basketball executed its game plan to perfection for two quarters Thursday against host Bellefontaine.

The last two quarters, however, belonged to the Chiefs.

Bellefontaine’s Aubrey Stolly puts up a shot as Indian Lake’s Morgan Evilsizor (34) and Kelson Stidam (22) look on during the first half of their game Thursday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Bellefontaine pulled away after halftime and used its best free-throw shooting of the season in the fourth quarter to secure a 40-31 Central Buckeye Conference victory over the Lakers.

“Coach (Nick) Tucci and his staff were able to take away the transition game and make it a half-court game,” said BHS head coach Henry Stolly. “They got some momentum early on in the game.

“When you play a county rival you know they’re going to bring their best, and Indian Lake did that. They came out ready to play. They are young like us, and I’m sure Coach Tucci is proud of how his team played tonight.”

