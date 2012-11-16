Local wrestling community dedicated to giving back

In the realm of sports, wrestling is not very high in terms of popularity and it certainly isn’t high profile. Let’s be honest, it’s often viewed as a low-brow sport.

Rather than focusing on what’s not glamorous about wrestling, I have always looked at it from the angle of it being the greatest character building sport in the world. Wrestling shapes young people into who they are going to be as adults like no other sport can.

That is why I take great pride in the wrestling community we have here in Logan County. Behind that character development are people who care about the sport, about their school and about their wrestlers.

There have been so many passionate individuals who have gone through Logan County. Thankfully, many of them have returned and are coaching.

Benjamin Logan graduate Kyle Seeley moved to Georgia and coached a highly successful program there. He then moved his entire family several hundred miles to return home to Ohio and coach at his alma mater. That is a major decision by a man and his family who care.

I have tremendous respect for West Liberty-Salem head coach Dave Celm. He lives in Columbus, but drives to West Liberty to coach every day for a program that has five wrestlers. He is working his tail off to keep that program going. If that isn’t passion, I don’t know what is.

HITTING THE MAT, exclusively in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!