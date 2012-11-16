Surging Lakers, Chiefs to clash on Friday

Two of the hottest teams in the Central Buckeye Conference will collide Friday night in matchup of Logan County rivals.

Bellefontaine, winners of six straight games and the first-place squad in the CBC Kenton Trail division, will host an Indian Lake team that has won three consecutive games and is tied with Northwestern for the top spot in the Mad River division.

“Bellefontaine-Indian Lake is always a rivalry no matter the sport,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “We can’t get too caught up in the local hype and go away from what we do. It is going to be a fun and competitive game Friday night.”

The way the two teams are playing at the moment adds extra buzz to this edition of the annual rivalry.

“We will need our leaders to be composed and have poise if adversity hits,” said Indian Lake coach David Starr. “You handle the moment and stay focused. As coaches, we talk to our kids about focusing on their job and their purpose. I know it’s tough sometimes ... both teams will probably be amped up to start the game. These guys have been playing against each other for a few years now. It should be an exciting night, we are looking forward to the game. It’s a great game for both schools and both communities.”

GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!