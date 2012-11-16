Triad, WL-S excited to meet again

As the midway point of the boys basketball season draws near, West Liberty-Salem and Triad are hoping to find their groove as they prep for their battle Friday night at Triad.

“This is a game that our players look forward to every year,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “Triad will have a great crowd, but I think our guys feed off that energy. We have had some really spirited games over the last several years.”

First-year Triad coach Jason Malone will get his first experience in the rivalry on the boys side after moving over from the Cardinals’ girls program this season.

“West Liberty is probably the biggest rival for our school,” said Malone. “The players, students and community are always excited to see this matchup. It’s gonna be fun to be a part of it from the boys side and I know both teams will bring a lot of intensity and hustle to the game on Friday night.”

