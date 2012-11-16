Chieftains cash in at foul line in 4th quarter to drop Troy

TROY — Bellefontaine’s offense struggled with consistency here Tuesday, but clutch free-throw shooting bailed out the Chiefs.

Bellefontaine’s Turner Scott puts up a shot during the first half of Tuesday’s game against host Troy. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Bellefontaine made 11-of-15 attempts at the foul line in the fourth quarter to squeeze out a 54-48 victory over host Troy in a non-league boys basketball game.

“Rebounding was big for us late in the game and we were able to knock down some big free throws,” said Bellefontaine guard Nicklaus Lyons, who scored a season-high nine points. “We also took better care of the ball.”

The Chiefs pushed their winning streak to six games and are now 7-1 on the season. Troy falls to 3-5.

Read complete story Wednesday' Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!