Bellefontaine girls win own swimming invitational

Bellefontaine’s girls swim team gave its home crowd a lot to cheer about Friday as the Chiefs won their own 16-team invitational at the Hilliker YMCA.

Bellefontaine’s Molly Schulz competes in the Bellefontaine Invitational on Friday at the Hilliker YMCA. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND) More photos in Tuesday's Examiner.

The Chieftain girls accumulated 116 points to finish ahead of second-place Springfield, which tallied 103 points.

Springfield Catholic Central was third (86), Springfield Shawnee was fourth (41) and Benjamin Logan tied for fifth with Kenton Ridge at 51 points.

Indian Lake’s girls also competed, but did not post a score.

On the boys side, Indian Lake was fourth with 47 points, Bellefontaine finished seventh with 34 points and Ben Logan was 11th with eight points.

