Chiefs fight through Shawnee’s pressure

Bellefontaine improves to 6-1 after 65-56 victory over Lima Shawnee

Bellefontaine’s Jack Clement shoots around a Lima Shawnee defender during their game Friday at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Lima Shawnee attempted to knock Bellefontaine out of sync with a full-court pressure defense Friday night.

The Chiefs had some hiccups at times, but held up for a 65-56 win over the visiting Indians in a non-league boys basketball game.

“We knew they were going to put a lot of pressure on us,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “At times we struggled with our decision making, but when we were able to get ourselves to the spots we were supposed to be, we got some easy points.”

