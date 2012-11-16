Indian Lake boys catch fire in win over New Bremen

Indian Lake’s boys basketball team had its offense rolling Friday for a 71-44 non-league victory over visiting New Bremen.

Indian Lake’s Alex Jacobs takes a shot over a New Bremen defender during the second quarter of their game Friday at ILHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The win improves the Lakers to 5-2 on the season and keeps the Cardinals winless at 0-6.

Indian Lake grabbed a 17-11 lead at the end of the first period and held a commanding 41-25 advantage at halftime.

The Lakers continued to distance themselves in the second half.

Kale Shoffner sparked the Lakers with a team-high 18 points, while Alex Jacobs was close behind with 16 points.

