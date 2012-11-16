Chieftain girls fluster Cardinals for 40-17 win

Bellefontaine’s offense wasn’t clicking on all cylinders, but the defensive effort was stellar Thursday night against Triad.

Bellefontaine’s Kassidi Sullivan takes a shot as Triad’s Tori Thomas, left, gets in position for a rebound attempt during Thursday’s game at Bellefontaine. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs limited the visiting Cardinals to a 19-percent shooting effort en route to a 40-17 victory in a non-league girls basketball game.

“Our ball pressure out front was key because they like to shoot the ball from the perimeter,” said Bellefontaine head coach Henry Stolly. “I thought we also did a nice job fronting their post players and limiting their touches inside.”

Triad made just 8-of-43 shots from the field, including a 1-of-12 effort from the three-point arc.

“I know I say this over and over,” said Triad head coach Jeff Merklin. “We have good young ladies who are good athletes, but the truth right now is our offensive skills are not where they need to be with the kind of schedule we play.”

