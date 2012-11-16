Raiders stifle Pirates

A first-quarter scoring burst created enough of a momentum wave for Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team to secure a win Thursday against host Riverside.

Benjamin Logan’s Savannah Pavoni goes up for a basket past Riverside’s Courtnie Smith during the second half of their game Thursday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders came roaring out of the gate for a 14-2 lead and rode that to an eventual 48-22 win over the Pirates in a local non-league matchup.

“We’ve been doing that lately and benefiting from early momentum ” said BL head coach Donnie Sosby. “The first quarter has been good to us lately. We’ve just kept building off of that each game.”

Ben Logan continued to keep its offense rolling in the second quarter with a 15-8 run and led by as many as 23 (29-6) with 2:22 left to play in the half. The Raiders held a 29-10 advantage entering the break.

“Transitioning from practice to games takes us a while,” said Riverside head coach Danielle King. “We were also short two varsity players, so that makes a difference for us.”

