Chieftains in a sharing mood in win over LCC

One of the emerging traits of the Bellefontaine boys basketball team this winter is the willingness to share the basketball.

Bellefontaine’s Nolan Robson takes a shot during Wednesday’s home game against Lima Central Catholic. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs showed off their unselfish personality again Wednesday with nine players scoring in an impressive 58-41 victory over visiting Lima Central Catholic in non-league contest.

“We want everyone on the team to be involved,” said BHS senior wing Dawsin Tillman. “We are a tight-knit group and the more guys we have that are scoring and contributing the better we will be.”

