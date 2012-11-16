Benjamin Logan girls run past M’burg 76-45
Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team grabbed control early against visiting Mechanicsburg on Wednesday and rolled to a 76-45 non-league victory.
The Raiders move to 6-4 on the season as the Indians drop to 6-4.
Ben Logan raced out to a 22-7 lead after the opening quarter and the Raiders held a 39-23 lead at halftime.
The third quarter saw Ben Logan push its lead to 22 points at 59-37.
