Lady Chiefs rally for win over Knights

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team continued its turnaround with a road victory against Greenon on Wednesday.

The Chiefs used a balanced scoring attack to zap the Knights 53-46 in a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

Bellefontaine is now 4-4, exceeding its win total of three from last season. The Chiefs are 3-1 in league play.

Greenon drops to 4-4, 2-2.

