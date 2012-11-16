Struggling Cougars up next for BHS boys

Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team has built some momentum and doesn’t want to lose its focus against a winless Kenton Ridge team on Friday.

The Chiefs will go on the road hoping to build on their 3-1 overall record and 2-0 Central Buckeye Conference mark against the Cougars.

Bellefontaine currently sits atop the CBC Kenton Trail division standings, while Kenton Ridge is at the opposite end in the basement at 0-5, 0-2.

The Cougars were dealt a tough blow in the off-season when standout guard Jordan Bailey, who averaged 15 points per game last season, moved to Upper Arlington.

