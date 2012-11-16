'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls soccer team

Player of the year — Gabby Hollar, WL-Salem

Gabby Hollar improved on a strong freshman season with a tremendous sophomore campaign this fall. A midfielder/forward for the Tigers, she piled up 22 goals and four assists. She earned Ohio Heritage Conference first-team honors and was the Miami Valley player of the year. Her top honor was being named to the Division III all-Ohio first team. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

Complete team and photos in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!