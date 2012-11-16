Energized Tigers looking to jump back into Ohio Heritage Conference race after slow start

After some ups and downs to start the season, West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team is looking to make up for lost ground in the Ohio Heritage Conference race.

Coming off a big non-league win over Indian Lake on Tuesday, the Tigers are poised to carry that momentum into league action Friday when they host Springfield Catholic Central for an Ohio Heritage Conference contest.

The Tigers are 3-3 overall but have yet to win an OHC game after a pair of losses.

“Tuesday was a huge momentum builder,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “We not only were able to beat a good opponent, but we also had a breakthrough in terms of team chemistry. We battled through some adversity and didn’t allow that to bring us down.”

