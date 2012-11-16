Lakers turn tide in 2nd half to derail Ben Logan 67-54

Indian Lake turned a once 12-point deficit into an impressive second-half comeback Friday against host Benjamin Logan.

Indian Lake’s Dylan Albright puts up a shot against Benjamin Logan’s Colton Jones during the second half of their game Friday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Raiders led 24-12 midway through the second quarter, but saw the Lakers rally to outscore their county rivals 45-25 in the second half.

That allowed Indian Lake to come away with a comfortable 67-54 Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division victory.

“We tried some things in the first half that didn’t work,” said IL head coach David Starr. “Ben Logan was well prepared. We simplified some things at halftime. Once we refocused, I felt we gained the momentum in the second half.”

Trailing 29-22 at the half, Indian Lake (3-1, 2-0) came back to tie the game 34-34 with 2:03 to play in the third quarter and never trailed the rest of the game.

“They pushed the intensity in the second half and we didn’t respond well,” said BL head coach Matt McCurdy. “Indian Lake is well coached. We knew they would make a run eventually and we had to dig our feet in.”

Ben Logan (2-4, 0-2) was able to grind out a 9-8 lead over Indian Lake after one quarter.

The Raiders surged in the second quarter to build a 12-point cushion with 3:25 left until halftime. Ben Logan eventually carried a 29-22 lead into the break.

“We defended well in the first half,” said McCurdy. “We got after it defensively. That was the difference in the first half for us and allowed us to build a lead.”

“Ben Logan did a good job bringing the pressure in the first half,” said Starr. “Offensively, we weren’t getting down the court and were out of rhythm.”

Indian Lake warmed up in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 18-7 to move in front 40-36 at the end of the third period.

“Our captains Parker Grothaus, Alex Jacobs and Dylan Albright stepped up big in the second half for us,” said Starr. “Parker had 19 in the second half. He was a hugefor us on both ends of the court.”

The Lakers put the game away in the final quarter on the strength of some clutch free-throw shooting. Indian Lake made 14-of-16 attempts at the foul line in the fourth period.

“We knew Ben Logan would be aggressive near the end,” said Starr. “I was proud of how we knocked down our free throws in the fourth quarter. We didn’t allow them to gain the momentum back.”

Indian Lake outscored Ben Logan 27-18 in the fourth quarter.

“We couldn’t get stops in the second half,” said McCurdy. “We were allowing them to score in transition. We went from being up two or four points to being down four points a minute later.”

Grothaus finished the game with 22 points to lead Indian Lake’s attack. Jacobs tallied 19 points and Kale Shoffner had 10 points.

For the Raiders, Konner Caudill and Colton Jones each had 13 points and Austin Van Buskirk had nine points.

Ben Logan won the junior varisty game 57-38. Jake Henman had 18 points for the Raiders and George Kern had eight points. Clay Jacobs led the Lakers with 16 points and Julien Barnes had 10 points.

Both teams are back on the court Tuesday in non-league action. Indian Lake travels to West Liberty-Salem, while Ben Logan hosts Mechanicsburg.