Tigers get defensive to slow Rockets

WL-S now 7-0 on season

West Liberty-Salem’s Taylor Lauck takes the ball to the basket during Thursday’s home game against Anna. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

A normally crisp ball handling team, West Liberty-Salem’s girls suffered an uncharacteristic seven turnovers in the first quarter of Thursday’s home game against Anna.

The Tigers were much sharper over the final three quarters, committing just two turnovers on their way to a comfortable 55-27 non-league victory over the Rockets.

WL-Salem is now 7-0 on the season.

“We didn’t do a good job with our ball reversals in the first quarter,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “A big part of our offense is taking advantage of the entire floor and we had several possessions where the ball stayed on one side of the court. We did a much better job reversing the ball after the first quarter.”

