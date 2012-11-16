'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area volleyball team

Player of the year — Marissa Davis, Riverside

Marissa Davis continued an already impressive prep career with an outstanding junior season on the volleyball floor for the Pirates. A middle hitter, she piled up 419 kills, 229 digs, 48 blocks, 117 points and 44 aces. She was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association/Max Preps player of the week during her standout campaign and also earned first-team Northwest Central Conference and District 9 honors. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

