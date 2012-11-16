Fast start sparks Raiders to blowout win over Knights

Any hopes of a win by Greenon were quickly dashed Wednesday by Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team.

Benjamin Logan’s Coreen Crosby puts up a shot against group of Greenon defenders during the second half of their game Wednesday at Benjamin Logan High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The host Raiders dominated on offense and defense to quickly take a 27-9 lead in the opening quarter and rode that start to a 62-41 victory over the Knights in a Central Buckeye Conference contest.

The win jumps the Raiders to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the CBC Mad River division. The Knights move to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Mad River division.

“The first quarter and really the first half, we played really well,” said Ben Logan head coach Donnie Sosby. “We were forcing turnovers and getting down the floor. We tapered off in the fourth quarter, so we need to fix that.”

