Chieftains, Hillclimbers to tangle in key CBC battle Friday

The basketball rivalry between Bellefontaine and Urbana will have two installments this season as Urbana is competing in the Kenton Trail division of the Central Buckeye Conference with the Chiefs for one year before returning to the Mad River side next season.

The first battle comes at Urbana on Friday in what promises to be an entertaining early-season clash.

The Hillclimbers and Chiefs are both off to 1-0 starts in league play. Urbana is 3-1 overall and the Chiefs are 2-1.

“Coach (Jeremy) Dixon’s team, as always, plays hard and physical,” said Bellefontaine head coach Jason Calton. “They aren’t as long and athletic as they have been but they are still strong on the boards and an outstanding defensive team.”

