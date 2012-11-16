'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area girls golf team

Golfer of the year — Emily McLaughlin, BHS

Bellefontaine junior Emily McLaughlin was a consistent force all season in earning this year’s all-area golfer of the year honor. McLaughlin led the area with a 45.3 average. Her top nine-hole round of the year was a 39 and she shot an 18-hole score of 81 at the Central Buckeye Conference tournament to finish second in the individual standings. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

