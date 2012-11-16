A new chapter awaits hoops rivalry between Lakers and Raiders

It may be early in the season, but both Indian Lake and Benjamin Logan are looking to make a statement Friday.

The two local squads return to their annual rivalry at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Lakers travel to the Raiders for a Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division boys basketball game.

“All of our games are important to us,” said IL head coach David Starr. “Our players work hard every day, so they always look forward to playing. We try not to make this game any different. We just want our players to stay focused and be consistent.”

Indian Lake has owned the local series in recent years. The Lakers have defeated the Raiders in five of their last six regular-season meetings, sweeping Indian Lake each of the last two seasons.

“I think players from both teams get excited when they get the opportunity to compete against each other no matter what the sport may be,” said Starr. “It is a great game for both communities.”

This will be the first time Ben Logan head coach Matt McCurdy experiences the county rivalry. McCurdy is in his first year as the Raiders’ leader after taking over for Scott Reule.

“It should be a fun game for fans to watch as I expect both teams to play with a sense of urgency,” said McCurdy, who coached the last two seasons at Triad. “The gym should be packed, so it will be a fun environment for the kids to play in.”

