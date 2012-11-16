Arn, Pelger lead Ben Logan swimmers at Kenton meet

Macy Arn and Nolan Pelger scored a pair of first-place finishes to lead Benjamin Logan’s swim team in a recent tri-meet at Kenton.

Benjamin Logan’s Macy Arn competes in a tri-meet Tuesday in Kenton. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Arn won the 200 individual medley and set a new school record in the 100 butterfly with a 1:01.09.

Also for the Raiders, Breanna Heath had a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and turned in a third-place finish in 500 freestyle, setting a new team record with a time of 7:04.44.

The girls 200 medley relay team of Heath, Gabrielle Schmidt, Arn and Chloe Reynolds set a new school record with a time of 2:13.95 to finish first.

The Raiders also had a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with Madison Manns, Samantha Tromblay, Madison Jones and Arn.

For the Ben Logan boys, Nolan Pelger had first-place finishes in 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

The Raiders will swim at the Tippecanoe Invitational on Saturday.