Lakers ride transition game to lopsided win over Riverside

Indian Lake went for the knockout blow early and it left Riverside in a daze Tuesday night.

Indian Lake’s Kale Shoffner puts up a shot as Riverside’s Trey Helmlinger, left, and Hank Harshbarger, right, defend during Tuesday night’s game at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Lakers scored at will with a frantic transition attack in the first half and went on to take a 72-39 win over the visiting Pirates in a non-league boys basketball game.

Junior guard Kale Shoffner scored 16 points in the opening period as Indian Lake raced to a 29-5 lead.

The Pirates were unable to recover.

“We knew the transition game would be huge on both ends,” said Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller. “We knew we would have to get back on defense, but we struggled to do it. It seemed like they didn’t even need to run their offense in the first half because they were getting so many easy looks in transition. All of a sudden, we were down 23-5 and that is a tough hole to dig out of.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Wednesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!