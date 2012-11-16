'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys golf team

Golfer of the year — Dillon Callicoat, WL-Salem

West Liberty-Salem’s Dillon Callicoat played at an elite level during his final season of prep golf. The senior standout averaged an area-best 39.2 for nine holes. He earned first-team all-Ohio Heritage Conference honors and was a member of three OHC championship teams in his career. He was the medalist three times this fall and his top nine-hole round was a 35. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

