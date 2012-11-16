Tigers come alive in 2nd half to turn back the Knights

A surge in intensity in the second half helped West Liberty-Salem’s boys basketball team dump Greenon 52-44 on Monday in a non-league contest.

West Liberty-Salem’s Neil Markin goes between two Greenon defenders for a basket during the second half of their game Monday at WL-Salem High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LabATT)

Trailing 20-17 at halftime, WL-Salem used a 19-9 effort in the third quarter to pull away and then used a strong defensive effort to shut down Greenon in the fourth.

“Our effort and intensity level was really good,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “There were opportunities for us to hang our heads when some shots didn’t fall. We didn’t do that and instead made play after play. That was the difference in the game.”

