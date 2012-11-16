'Bellefontaine Examiner' All-area boys cross country team

Runner of the year Justin Clayton, Bellefontaine

A senior, Clayton returned to the state meet this season for a second time and had the area’s fastest time of 16:22 to earn all-area runner of the year honors. Clayton placed second at the Central Buckeye Conference meet and was named the Kenton Trail division runner of the year. The Chieftain standout was eighth at the district meet, 15th at the regional race and finished 81st at the Division I state meet with his area- best time of 16:22. Clayton averaged a 17-minute 5K race for the entire season. He won the Ben Logan Early Bird meet, Logan County meet and Kenton Invitational. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

