Chiefs look to get off to winning start in CBC play

After splitting a pair of non-conference games against Celina and Sidney, Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team aims to get off on the right foot in league action Friday at home against Springfield Shawnee.

The Chiefs are coming off a 12-point loss to Sidney on Tuesday. Shawnee has played just once, losing to Vandalia-Butler 41-24 on Friday.

“Shawnee is always well-coached and their players are prepared to compete every night,” said Bellefontaine first-year head coach Jason Calton. “Their defense is always something to be reckoned with. They are a gritty blue collar team that’s tough to score on.”

GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!