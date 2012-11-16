Tigers begin league action vs. newcomer Fairbanks

There is a bit of uncertainty in the air with the expansion of the Ohio Heritage Conference this season.

West Liberty-Salem is taking the change head on, though, as it prepares to host Fairbanks for the beginning of league play at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Panthers, along with Madison Plains, are new to the OHC this year. The league has also been split into two divisions. Starting off with a win is an easy way to alleviate any concerns over the changes.

“Every league game is huge through the course of the year,” said WL-Salem head coach Darrin Leichty. “It will be interesting to see how it plays out this season due to our league expansion and our crossovers counting in the league standings. We are going to approach this game as any other game, but playing our best basketball will be the focus.”

