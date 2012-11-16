Pirates grind out victory over Bradford

Points were at a premium and physicality was high Tuesday as Riverside’s boys basketball team found the hard way to a win.

Riverside’s Trey Helmlinger goes up for a basket against two Bradford defenders during the first half of their game Tuesday at Riverside High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Leading 28-27 after three quarters, the Pirates used a strong fourth quarter performance to put away visiting Bradford 43-35 for their first victory of the season.

“Even though we won, I still don’t feel good,” said RHS head coach Seth Bodenmiller. “We made a lot of poor decisions early on. We missed free throws and put ourselves in a tough spot down the stretch.

“We were able to fight our way back and I was glad to see that. We still have a lot of work to do, though.”

